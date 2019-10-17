News

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Kartik confronts Naira

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
17 Oct 2019 10:56 AM

MUMBAI: The episode sees how Kartik asks Naira to make a promise before the proceedings begin at court. Later, Damini Mishra grills an emotional Naira, with her shocking statements. Damini presents the file in which the documents to undergo the abortion procedure was present and she claimed that while Naira was filing for the sole custody, she wanted to abort the child. Damini demanded to know the truth from Naira but she couldn’t handle the humiliation and leaves the court. 

Damini tried to convince the court that Naira was an irresponsible person and tells the court that by leaving the court, Naira had proved that she was an irresponsible person. Mr. Kumar fought from Naira’s side and takes another date for the hearing. Kartik confronts Naira and asks her whether what Damini claimed was true. Naira tells Kartik that she did not want to speak to anyone about it. Kartik tried to press her to tell the truth but in vain. Meanwhile, the Goenkas accuses Naira for being an irresponsible person while Naksh tried to defend his sister. 

Just then, Naira comes and Suhasini lashes out at her. Naira listened to all the accusations quietly. Later, when the Singhanias demanded to know the truth, Naira tells them not to ask anything, as she did not want to remember that time by narrating everything. Elsewhere, Vedika tried to destroy the proofs but gets a call from her ex-husband which makes her unsettled.

Tags > Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Kartik, Naira, Damini Mishra, Vedika, Suhasini, Shivangi Joshi, Mohsin Khan, Tanmay Shah, TellyChakkar,

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

Slideshow

Anil Kapoor and Arjun Kapoor from the sets of...

Anil Kapoor and Arjun Kapoor from the sets of Movie Masti with Maniesh Paul
more slideshows Click Here
best-show-btm
best-show-btm best-show-btm

Hot Downloads

Shiv Pandit
Shiv Pandit
Hrithik Roshan
Hrithik Roshan
Vivian Dsena
Vivian Dsena
Naura
Naura
Ambika
Ambika
Faisal Sayed
Faisal Sayed
Shiv Pandit
Shiv Pandit
Ajaz Khan
Ajaz Khan
Tripta Parashar
Tripta Parashar
Meryl Streep
Meryl Streep

past seven days