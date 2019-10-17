Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Kartik confronts Naira

MUMBAI: The episode sees how Kartik asks Naira to make a promise before the proceedings begin at court. Later, Damini Mishra grills an emotional Naira, with her shocking statements. Damini presents the file in which the documents to undergo the abortion procedure was present and she claimed that while Naira was filing for the sole custody, she wanted to abort the child. Damini demanded to know the truth from Naira but she couldn’t handle the humiliation and leaves the court.



Damini tried to convince the court that Naira was an irresponsible person and tells the court that by leaving the court, Naira had proved that she was an irresponsible person. Mr. Kumar fought from Naira’s side and takes another date for the hearing. Kartik confronts Naira and asks her whether what Damini claimed was true. Naira tells Kartik that she did not want to speak to anyone about it. Kartik tried to press her to tell the truth but in vain. Meanwhile, the Goenkas accuses Naira for being an irresponsible person while Naksh tried to defend his sister.



Just then, Naira comes and Suhasini lashes out at her. Naira listened to all the accusations quietly. Later, when the Singhanias demanded to know the truth, Naira tells them not to ask anything, as she did not want to remember that time by narrating everything. Elsewhere, Vedika tried to destroy the proofs but gets a call from her ex-husband which makes her unsettled.