Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Kartik gets worried about Vedika’s safety

MUMBAI: The episode sees how Kartik leaves to meet Vedika as he feels like something ominous is about to happen. Naira realises that Kartik left before time to meet Vedika. She calls him and sees that he left his phone and wallet at home. She feels like she should’ve accompanied Kartik to make Vedika understand better about the situation. Later, the family sees Vansh and Kairav enthusiastically burning sparklers early morning. Kairav’s grandmother tells the children that they will plant tress after they finish burning their sparklers as it’s important to compensate for the pollution that crackers create. Kairav asks her where Naira and Kartik are. She tells him that they have gone out for some work and will be back soon. But she tells the family that she has no idea where they are as they only informed the staff to inform them that they have gone out for some work. Vedika sees Kartik’s car arriving.



As Karthik walks into the hotel, Pallavi notices him. Kartik goes to Vedika’s room but finds it unlocked and empty. He wonders where did Vedika go after calling him there. Meanwhile, an anonymous man shuts Vedika’s mouth and holds her forcefully in the opposite room. Vedika screams Kartik’s name but her voice gets muffled as the man holds his hand over her mouth. Kartik hears a bang on the door of the opposite room but ignores it. While struggling with the man, Vedika accidentally dials Pallavi’s number and the man throws her phone on the bed. Kartik goes into the room and decides to wait in the lobby for Vedika. As he turns to leave, Vedika manages to drop a vase and the noise catches Kartik’s attention. But the anonymous man quickly acts like there’s a child in the room playing football. Kartik overhears the man asking the child to not play until he gets done with his work. He leaves thinking that the noise was probably made by the child. Later, the man notices the ongoing call and cuts it. He tells Vedika that he has suffered enough without her and he won’t let her go this time.



Later, Kartik bumps into Naira in the lobby. He tells her that Vedika is not in her room and both of them get worried. They try to ask the receptionist about her but he doesn’t disclose any information. The anonymous man sneaks Vedika out in a box and takes her away. Kartik and Naira reach home and as they’re about to tell the family about Vedika’s return, police arrives there. Pallavi asks the police to arrest Kartik. She makes everyone hear the call recording where Vedika is screaming Kartik’s name and asking for help. Pallavi thinks that Kartik did something to Vedika. Naira and the entire family try to defend Kartik and tell her that she probably has some misunderstanding. But Pallavi convinces the police that the family and Kartik don’t care about Vedika which is why they are so careless about her. The police puts handcuffs on Kartik’s hand but Kairav there. Kartik and Naira request the inspector to take the handcuffs off as they don’t want their child to see his father getting arrested. The inspector agrees. Kairav asks Naira why the police is here. Naira lies to him and tells him that there has been a robbery in the neighbourhood and Kartik is helping the police. They send him back to his room and the police take away Kartik. Naira tries to convince Pallavi that Kartik is innocent but she refuses to believe her. Kartik’s family members follow him to the police station and also arrange for a lawyer. Kartik asks Naira to not let Kairav know anything about this. Later, Kairav tells Vansh that he feels like Naira has lied to him and they are in some sort of a problem. Kartik tries to convince the police of his innocence. He also gets worried about Vedika’s safety.