Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Kartik helps Sirat MARRY her love Ranveer

MUMBAI: Star Plus' long-running show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is witnessing some interesting twists and turns in the story.

We have seen how Kartik's life changed after Naira's death and Sirat's entry.

After facing a lot of ups and downs, Sirat made a place in Kartik's house and also in his life.

However, Sirat's love interest Ranveer's entry brought a huge twist in the story.

Kartik and Sirat's bond also witnessed several obstacles.

The upcoming episode of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai will showcase some interesting twists and turns.

A lot is going to change in Sirat’s life.

Kartik convinces Sirat to celebrate the pooja with the Goenkas while he goes to bring Ranveer.

Ranveer and Kartik meet with an unfortunate accident and the shocking news shakes Sirat to the core.

Interestingly, Sirat gets much more concerned and worried for Kartik than Ranveer and this is where Sirat experiences a new feeling in her heart.

Sirat realizes that she only got tensed for Kartik even after knowing that Ranveer also met with an accident.

Well, all this continues and the upcoming episode of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai will showcase Sirat and Ranveer's reunion.

Kartik will finally get Sirat married to Ranveer.

The latest promo shows how Sirat is beautifully decked up in the bridal avatar and is looking a bit tensed.

Kartik is standing like a rock beside Sirat as he takes her to the wedding mandap.

We can see Ranveer and Sirat getting married and Kartik is definitely disheartened but still smiles.

Take a look:

Sirat is happy but still, her smile fades seeing Kartik going away.

What holds in Sirat and Kartik's future in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai? Tell us in the comments.

Produced by Rajan Shahi, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is a popular television soap opera that airs on Star Plus and streams on Hotstar. Presently, it features Shivangi Joshi and Mohsin Khan in the lead roles. Karan Kundrra is seen playing the role of Ranveer.

