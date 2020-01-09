Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Kartik loses temper as Vedika scolds Kairav

MUMBAI: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is one of the longest running Indian television soap opera. The story of Naira and Kartik has been entertaining audience. The show currently stars Shivangi Joshi and Mohsin Khan in lead roles.

The ongoing track is unfolding a lot of twists and turns. Now here’s an update for the loyal viewers of the show. Naira takes the help of social media and searches Umesh. Her mission is to expose Vedika, as she has hint that Umesh has donated kidney for her.

On the other hand, as Naira comes up at home as Santa, Vedika finds this act fishy. An elated Kairav tells the family members about how well Christmas has been celebrated. He also requests Kartik to make Naira remember while Vedika, on the other side, says she will come together because of Naira and reminds Kartik about his promise.

Next, we see Naira calling Dadi to speak about Umesh’s details. However, Dadi tells her about Pallavi’s arrival at home and tries to listen to their conversation in which they both speak about how Umesh is creating problems for both of them. Naira tells Suhasini to keep Pallavi there so that she can go to the hospital and check. However, before that Pallavi has already left. Naira looks for proof in the hospital and finds Umesh meeting Pallavi.

Finally, Naira gets to know about Vedika and Pallavi’s plan and wants to tell this to Dadi. However, she doesn’t as she feels if she tells now this might alert Vedika. On the other hand, Kartik and Kairav plan about going out and continuously talk about Naira. On hearing them, Vedika gets annoyed. An irritated Vedika scolds Kairav. On seeing this, he loses his temper and asks her not to behave rudely with Kairav and Naira as he won’t tolerate hurting them.

Later, Naira meets Kartik and Vedika and gives an angry stare to the latter. This scares Vedika a bit. Naira wants to expose her soon.

It will be interesting to know what happens next on the show. Are you excited for the upcoming episodes? Hit the comment section below.