Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Kartik saves Naira

MUMBAI: The episode starts with everyone getting shocked seeing Akhilesh attempting suicide. Akhilesh gets inside the pool. Surekha says Akhilesh doesn’t know swimming, save him. Naira thinks of her dream and runs to Kartik. Suwarna holds her. Kartik and Samarth get Akhilesh out. Naira says thank God, nothing such happened, everyone came out safely. She slips down in the pool. She shouts Kartik. Kartik sends everyone. He hears Naira and turns to see. O morey saiyyan…plays…. He doesn’t see her. She struggles in the pool. He sees the water. He thinks where is Naira, why do I feel she is in some trouble. She shouts again. She gets trapped in some net and ropes. Kartik runs back to resort. She gets hurt on her head. Kartik sees her in the pool and runs. He holds her hand and pulls her. Suwarna asks Kairav and Vansh to go home, they will come later. The man says I think Naira and Sardarji are here, they didn’t leave. Kairav says where is mum.

Kartik tries to pull Naira. She falls back. Kartik jumps in the pool. The man says don’t know he knows swimming or not, it will be a problem if his leg gets stuck in any rope. Kartik frees Naira’s leg from the rope. He gets her out. The man says thank God, they got saved. Kairav looks on shocked. He sees Kartik without his fake beard and turban. Naira asks are you fine, your beard…. Kartik says don’t worry, everything will get fine, are you fine, are you feeling like any vomiting, is the injury deep. She says no. He says we should go to doctor, everyone took Akhilesh to hospital. Vansh asks did you get Naira. Kairav says yes, they will come, by becoming old to new again. Vansh says look Naira and your new dad. Kartik says we won’t tell Kairav, he will be hurt. Naira says yes, kids are scared after seeing Akhilesh. Kartik says Naira was doing mischief, she jumped into pool. Vansh asks wasn’t you scared. Naira says I fell down, I am fine, Kairav your dad protected me. Kartik jokes. Kairav hugs her. They leave.

Everyone worries in hospital. Naksh says Naira had a cut by some stone, it’s not serious. Kartik asks did you tell doctor about the clot. Naksh says I will go and talk. Kartik says kids are here, we got them, staff is with them, Kairav didn’t see me in my real avatar. The man asks shall we tell Sir, it may be a problem.

Samarth says Akhilesh got conscious, how is Naira. Kartik says she is fine. Samarth says I informed Manish, he had to go out of India urgently. Vansh asks why didn’t they take us to hospital, why are you silent. Naira comes. Everyone asks are you fine. Naira says yes, I am fine. Naksh says I spoke to doctor, he said its nothing such. Kartik says we will have routine check up. Doctor comes and says Akhilesh’s willingness to live is over, sort out the family matter soon. Surekha asks can we meet him. Doctor says sure. Kairav thinks of Kartik. Surekha and everyone meet Akhilesh. Akhilesh says forgive me, I won’t do this again, I won’t show my face, don’t cry for me Surekha, I will get fine and go away. Naira says Surekha has forgiven him, you all think what to do, sorry I have no right to say.

Kartik says Naira said right, it’s wife’s right to decide, if she wants to forgive or not, we will accept Surekha’s decision, if Surekha has forgiven him, we should think if we should take Akhilesh home or…. Dadi cries and hugs Akhilesh. Naira cries. Akhilesh asks how shall I thank you both. Naira says no need. Kartik says everyone is happy with family. Samarth says Diwali will be special. Naksh says yes, Kairav is with Kartik. Dadi says yes. Surekha thanks Kartik and Naira for returning her happiness. She blesses them.

Kairav sits quiet. Kartik asks why can’t my fate be like Akhilesh. Naira looks at him. O morey saiyyan…plays… Naira says kids are alone, I will go and see them. Naira asks kids to come. Kartik asks will you have pizza. Vansh asks are you fine. Naira says wound will be fine soon. Kartik says Akhilesh will get fine soon, don’t worry Kairav, your mum is fine. Kairav removes his beard. Kartik and Naira get shocked.

Kairav says I know who you are, you are fooling me. He goes. Kartik and Naira cry. She says sorry Kartik, I have become a reason for your distance. Everyone gets Akhilesh home. He gets happy. Vansh hugs him and asks where were you all these days, are you fine. Kairav also hugs him. Dadi says Choti Diwali looks so good. Samarth asks where are Naira and Jolly. Naira and Kartik come. Kairav says dad lied to me. He goes. Everyone gets worried. Dadi says now even the last hope diya is put off.