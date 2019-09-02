Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Kartik wants to reconcile with Naira for their son Kairav

MUMBAI: The upcoming episode of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is up for high voltage drama. The show will witness Kartik and Naira's serious fight.

The past once again unfolds when Kartik confronts Naira over why she left him without a word and kept him away from his son.

The major confrontation between Kartik and Naira repeats the past.

Naira reminds Kartik of how he doubted her character and blamed her affair.

Meanwhile, Kartik questions Naira as to why she didn't clear the misunderstanding and chose to run away.