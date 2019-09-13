Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Lisa breaks down; Kartik takes stand for her

MUMBAI: Star Plus' popular daily soap Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is gearing up for high-voltage drama.



Lisa recognizes Akhilesh from the Goenkas' family photograph.



Naira takes Kartik to a coffee shop to tell him about this.



Kartik is shocked to hear this. Lisa also comes to meet Naira and is stunned to know that Akhilesh has betrayed her.



Lisa is heartbroken to know that Akhilesh is Kartik's chachu and is a married man.

Kartik and Naira tries to console Lisa, and Kartik decides to take a stand for her.

It will be interesting to see how the rest of the family reacts to this.