News

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Little Kairav calls Kartik and Naira a perfect family

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
11 Sep 2019 04:18 PM

MUMBAI: One of the most loved and the longest-running TV series Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is going to see good times.

Little Kairav is trying all efforts to bring his parents closer.

Once again, he brings Kartik and Naira close when he demands the family hand sculpture.

Kairav prepares for the hand sculpture and compels Kartik and Naira to hold their hands together and dip them into the material in the bucket.

Kartik and Naira revive their love.

It will be worth watching how Kartik and Naira’s son Kairav will bring them together.

Tags > Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Kairav, Kartik, Naira, Star Plus, spoiler, Spoiler Alert, Update, written update, TellyChakkar,

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

Slideshow

Prasthanam cast on The Kapil Sharma Show

Prasthanam cast on The Kapil Sharma Show
more slideshows Click Here
best-show-btm
best-show-btm best-show-btm

Hot Downloads

Daisy Shah
Daisy Shah
Krrip Kapur Suri
Krrip Kapur Suri
Abhimaan Balhara
Abhimaan Balhara
Gaurav Chopra
Gaurav Chopra
Kainaz Motivala
Kainaz Motivala
Karan Johar
Karan Johar
Adaa Khan
Adaa Khan
Esha Gupta
Esha Gupta
Ankit Gera
Ankit Gera
Suyyash Rai
Suyyash Rai

past seven days