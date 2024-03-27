Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: ‘Madhav’s ruffled equation with his wife and sweet bond with Abhira is his X-factor’, says Sandeep Rajora - EXCLUSIVE

MUMBAI : Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is one of the most loved shows on television today. The show is in its fourth generation and currently witnesses Rohit Purohit, Garvita Sidhwani and Samridhii Shukla in the roles of Armaan, Ruhi and Abhira.

Rohit and Garvita recently joined the show after the lead actors Shehzada Dhami and Pratiksha Honmukhe were terminated due to unprofessional behaviour. Rohit has gained fame with his stint in many shows including Udariyaann on Colors while Garvita was seen in Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si on Star Pus.

The serial boosts of an ensemble cast and every character has a pivotal role to play in the show. One of the actors who plays a crucial role in adding spice to the storyline is Sandeep Rajora. Today, we engaged into an exclusive conversation with Sandeep to know more about his association with the show, the kind of response his role has been getting.

Sandeep shared, “I’m quite happy in terms of my character Madhav poddar striking a chord with the audience. They love the support of the father in law towards his daughter in law, Abhira. I’m loving playing this character. I like the way in which Madhav is subtly presented, his ruffled equation with his wife and the sweet bond with Abhira. The character and chemistry is quite relatable as Abhira also stands with the truth.”

Well said Sandeep!

