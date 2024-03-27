Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: ‘Madhav’s ruffled equation with his wife and sweet bond with Abhira is his X-factor’, says Sandeep Rajora - EXCLUSIVE

One of the actors who plays a crucial role in adding spice to the storyline is Sandeep Rajora. Today, we engaged into an exclusive conversation with Sandeep to know more about his association with the show, the kind of response his role has been getting.
Submitted by ShachiTapiawala on Wed, 03/27/2024 - 16:10
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

MUMBAI : Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is one of the most loved shows on television today. The show is in its fourth generation and currently witnesses Rohit Purohit, Garvita Sidhwani and Samridhii Shukla in the roles of Armaan, Ruhi and Abhira.

Rohit and Garvita recently joined the show after the lead actors Shehzada Dhami and Pratiksha Honmukhe were terminated due to unprofessional behaviour. Rohit has gained fame with his stint in many shows including Udariyaann on Colors while Garvita was seen in Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si on Star Pus. 

(Also Read: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai 26th March 2024 Written Episode Update: Abhira and Ruhi get drunk

The serial boosts of an ensemble cast and every character has a pivotal role to play in the show. One of the actors who plays a crucial role in adding spice to the storyline is Sandeep Rajora. Today, we engaged into an exclusive conversation with Sandeep to know more about his association with the show, the kind of response his role has been getting.

Sandeep shared, “I’m quite happy in terms of my character Madhav poddar striking a chord with the audience. They love the support of the father in law towards his daughter in law, Abhira. I’m loving playing this character.  I like the way in which Madhav is subtly presented, his ruffled equation with his wife and the sweet bond with Abhira. The character and chemistry is quite relatable as Abhira also stands with the truth.”

Well said Sandeep!

(Also Read: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Spoiler: Dev and Charu finally confess their love for each other

Keep reading this space for more information from the world of television, Hindi movies and the OTT space.

 

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Rohit Purohit Garvita Sidhwani TellyChakkar TV news Samridhii Shukla Armaan Ruhi AbhiRa Colors Udariyaann Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si Star Pus Sandeep Rajora pratiksha honmukhe Shehzada Dhami
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
ShachiTapiawala's picture

About Author

Submitted by ShachiTapiawala on Wed, 03/27/2024 - 16:10

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
*XG announce latest single WOKE UP to release on May 21! *
MUMBAI : Hip-hop / R&B-inspired girl group XG announce the release of their 5th single "WOKE UP", set to release on...
Showtime actress Mouni Roy drops new glam and hot avatar from her latest photo shoot
MUMBAI : Mouni Roy started her career with the popular saas-bahu saga 'Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi' and later went...
Ravi Dubey and Sargun Mehta’s Udaariyaan completes 1000 episodes
MUMBAI : At a time when some shows barely last a few weeks, Ravi Dubey and Sargun Mehta’s production Udaariyaan has...
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin actor Nivaan Sen celebrates first Holi with wife after matrimony - EXCLUSIVE
MUMBAI: Actor Nivaan Sen came into the television industry as a contestant in Zee Cinestars Ki Khoj and won an award...
’Girls Night is an ode to the friendship I share with my girlfriends!’ : Dot. unveils the much-anticipated music video of her latest hit single
MUMBAI: Actress-singer Dot., whose real name is Aditi Saigal, has unveiled the much-anticipated music video of her...
Audience is in awe of Ankita Lokhande's Performance As Yamunabai In ‘Swatantrya Veer Savarkar’. Here Is The proof!
MUMBAI: Ankita Lokhande's Raw And Powerful Performance As Yamunabai in 'Swatantrya Veer Savarkar' wins audience,...
Recent Stories
XGALX
*XG announce latest single WOKE UP to release on May 21! *
Latest Videos
Related Stories
Ravi Dubey
Ravi Dubey and Sargun Mehta’s Udaariyaan completes 1000 episodes
Nivaan Sen
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin actor Nivaan Sen celebrates first Holi with wife after matrimony - EXCLUSIVE
Anupam Mittal
Shark Tank India 3: Anupam Mittal loses his temper as pitcher disrespects Peyush Bansal; Says ‘Bhai sahab kis liye aaye hai aap yaha’
Aman
Shark Tank India 3: After refuting rumours of ‘beef with Aman Gupta’, Amit Jain does not mention his name in list of favourite co-sharks
Banni
Sai, Banni to Akshara; TV characters which gave us career inspirtation
Melooha
Melooha’s vision to personalize astrological guidance generates intrigue on Shark Tank India 3