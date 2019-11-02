News

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Mohsin Khan, Shivangi Joshi become Rahul, Anjali from Kuch Kuch Hota Hai

02 Nov 2019 03:16 PM

MUMBAI: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is currently one of the most popular TV serials. With its intriguing tale and beautiful performance of the cast, the show has managed to keep the viewers hooked to the television screens. The upcoming episode of the show has something special for the viewers. 

Well, recreating scenes from movies on the small screen is beautiful and when it is Rahul and Anjali's iconic scene from Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, nothing better! Now, in the upcoming scene, after Naira (Shivangi) finally decides to stay back, she will be seen bridging the gap between Kartik (Mohsin) and Kairav (Tanmay Rishi). In her first attempt, Kaira will be seen having a basketball match and it looks like super fun. 

In a few pictures which have surfaced on the internet, Mohsin and Shivangi are seen in their sports attire in blue track pants and T-shirt and seen practising for basketball with their choreographer. Fans are already very excited about the upcoming sequence and it looks like a refreshing change for the audience as well who have only been treated with Kaira fights for the last few months. 

Take a look at the photo here.

