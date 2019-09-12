Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Naira fights against Goenkas for Lisa's rights

MUMBAI: Naira and Kartik are together after five years and share a few moments of romance during Teej.



Kartik and Naira's heart is melting for each other.



Soon, Naira finds out a shocking truth about Lisa's boyfriend. Kairav and Vansh unveil this secret to Naira.



Kairav informs Naira about the phone that was with Akhilesh when they picked up a call.



Naira now digs out the truth only to find that Akhilesh Chachu is the culprit and is Lisa's boyfriend.



Naira thus has to choose between Goenka family or Lisa and will choose the latter, as she is right. She will fight against the Goenkas and Akhilesh for Lisa's rights.



