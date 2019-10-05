Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Naira finds Kairav in a tricky situation

MUMBAI: The episode begins with Naira getting worried when a renowned lawyer, Damini Mishra commits to Kartik for Kairav's custody case. Later, Kartik calls Naira to court for the legal proceedings. The next morning, Naira and Kartik prepare themselves for a
Meanwhile, Naira convinces Kairav to go boating with Kaveri and Devyani. Kairav questions Naira about the work but she manages to convince Kairav that she had to attend some important work. While leaving, Naira trips and sprains her ankle. Kairav finds Naira’s phone and runs out to give it to her and falls down. Naira comes back to look after Kairav’s injury and gets late for the legal proceedings. Naksh rushes her and she convinces Kairav so that he let her go.
Naksh hurries and assures Naira that they would make it on time and that there was nothing to worry
Kartik gets furious as Naira did not appear in the court and leaves for the Singhania house. Suhasini, Surekha and Gayu wondered why Naira did not come while Vedika stood tense. Kartik comes inside and tells Naira that he did not want to believe what others were telling him and that although he did not want to hear any excuses, she should not miss the next hearing in any circumstances.
