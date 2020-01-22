Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Naira-Kartik comes to know something shocking from Kairav

MUMBAI: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is one of the popular shows of the small screen and also the longest-running one on Star Plus. The serial witnessed various ups and downs in Kartik and Naira's life but now they are finally back together and are happy with each other.



While everything was going well in Kartik and Naira's life, a problem has already arrived which will further create more problems for them.



In the upcoming episodes, we will see how Kairav will discover smoke in the backyard of the house and would rush to see what's it. Well, when Kairav peeps through the window, he sees Luv and Kush smoking. Seeing this, both Luv and Kush get scared and asks Kairav not to disclose this news to anyone. They manipulate that little child to which Kairav agrees.



Then Naira smells cigarette smoke in Kairav's clothes. She gets tensed and tells Kartik about it. Kartik is also worried about it. When they inquire about the same the house help, she shows a cigarette packet which she found in Luv's clothes. Both are shocked to learn this.



Take a look at the video:



It will be interesting to see how Kartik and Naira will handle this situation. How will they confront Luv and Kush about the same? What do you think? Tell us in the comments.