Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Naira regains consciousness

MUMBAI: The episode begins from the scene that shows Kartik sitting near Naira as she lies unconscious in the hospital bed. The doctor along with the ward boys, subsequently take Naira to the operation theatre. Meanwhile, Pallavi shares a secret with Vedika before the latter gears up to donate one of her kidneys. The makers don't reveal the nature of the conversation between the two friends. However, it has something to do with Vedika's future.

In the meantime, Gayu, Surekha, Vansh and Samarth comfort Kairav after he cries profusely thinking about his mother. They ask him to cheer up because crying won't help. After getting motivated, Kairav insists on speaking to Kartik to get an update on his mother's condition. Kairav makes a video call and tells Kartik to bring his mother home at the earliest so that he can see his parents get married. And after speaking to Kairav, Kartik feels hopeless, as he knows he won't be able to marry Naira because of the promise made to Vedika.

Eventually, when Naira and Vedika are taken to the operation theatre, the Goenkas and Singhanias hope that the two girls undergo successful surgeries. A while later, Pallavi updates the Goenkas about Vedika's condition after surgery. And when they enquire about Naira, she hesitantly says that the latter hasn't regained consciousness. Next morning, when Naira regains consciousness, she gets shocked to see Vedika in the adjacent bed. Naira also asks Kartik to hold her hand, but Vedika gestures him to maintain a distance from her.