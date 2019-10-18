Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Naira requests Kartik to meet her at the tea stall

MUMBAI: The episode sees how Kartik gets stunned when Damini reveals a shocking truth about Naira's past. Elsewhere, Vedika is baffled by an anonymous call. Kaveri was praying for Naira’s well-being and shares her grief in front of God. Kairav overhears her prayer and learned that Kartik was troubling her mother. Here, while Naira shared her pain with Naksh, Kairav hears that when he comes in the room. Later, to divert her mind, Naira makes cupcakes for Kairav while Naksh tells her that in spite of what had happened, their case was strong and that there was nothing to worry.



Kairav calls Vansh and asks him about whether or not he knew what custody means. Vansh tells Kairav that according to what his teacher had told him, custody means to keep a toy which two people share. Kairav wondered which toy Naira and Kartik were fighting for. Just then, Naira brings Kairav the cupcakes that she had baked and he gets delighted to see his favourite desert. Here, Kartik had a bad dream about Kairav and wakes up feeling scared. He calls Naira to check on her. Naira requests Kartik to meet her at the tea stall where she wanted to tell him something.



Kartik denied, but Naira insists. While Naira was waiting for Kartik at the tea stall, Naira gets a call from Liza, who suggests Naira tell Kartik about the reason because of which she had decided to abort the child. Naira tells Liza that her priority was to safeguard Kairav’s interest, as she did not want to impact his childhood by putting him in a compromising position. Kartik comes and to his shock, Naira tells Kartik that he could take Kairav’s custody. Kartik stood shell shocked and struggled to take in what Naira had just told him. Naira tells Kartik that she had no objection if Kairav stayed with him but wanted him to dismiss the case.



Naira reasons out with Kartik that the lawyers were nobody to decide whom with Kairav stay and that she feared Kairav will have an impact if he learned about their fight. Kartik aims at Naira and asks her that if she loved her son, why she had decided to abort the child initially. Naira ignored answering him and tells him to inform the family about Kairav’s custody. Elsewhere, Vedika makes an attempt to speak with Kartik’s family about her ex-husband but in vain. Vedika finds the family stressed and hence, she decided to speak to them later.