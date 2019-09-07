Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Naira shocked to see Kartik’s name on her palm

MUMBAI: The episode sees how a heartbroken Lisa turns to Naira for advice while Vedika is unhappy with the latter's presence at home. Later, Swarna helps Naira find a vital clue. While Naira was in her expedition to find clue about Lisa’s boyfriend, she bumps into Kartik and learns that the sim which Lisa’s boyfriend was using, belonged to someone named Sameer. Kartik questions Naira about the reason behind her investigation and Naira tells Kartik about Lisa’s boyfriend. She tells Kartik that the sim card was used by Lisa’s boyfriend who had broken up with her for no reason and was untraceable. She also tells Kartik that she had promised Lisa that she would help her find him.

Naira then tells the manager to find out the truth and let know about the proceedings while Kartik wondered who was the person who was involved with Lisa. Later, when Naira comes home, she finds Naksh with Vedika, who brought her gifts for Teej celebration. Naksh felt guilty, but Naira tells him that she was proud of her family as they stood strong against all adversities. She also requests Naksh to take Lisa with him, as she did not want to burden the Goenkas with responsibility of another person.

The festival of Teej begins and Vedika was being applied mehendi. Kairav gangs up with Vansh and steals a cone of henna with an intention to apply it on Naira’s palms. Kairav knew Naira did not like henna much, however, since Suhasini had told him and Vansh that its colour was a sign of love, he wanted to apply the henna on Naira, so that she could prove her love for Kartik. He comes to Naira’s room and finds her sleeping and writes Kartik’s name on her palm. Just then, Kartik passes by and Kairav calls him inside and shows him his name on Naira’s palm which he had written with henna. Just then, Naira wakes up and sees Kartik’s name on her palm and gets shocked.