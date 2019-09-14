News

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Naira tells Kartik about Lisa's boyfriend

14 Sep 2019 02:37 PM

MUMBAI: The latest episode showcased how Naira tells Kartik and it is because of Kairav that she followed the ritual of Teej. On the other hand, Vedika is getting annoyed because of Kairav's subtle gestures to bring Kartik and Naira closer.

Infact when she tells Suhasini that she wants to visit her mother, the former tells her to take Kairav along.

Following this, Naira requests Kartik to go out with him to discuss something important. Vedika sees that Kartik is leaving with someone and assumes he is going to the factory. Meanwhile, Kartik and Naira come to the Cafe for discussion and says she wants to reveal things about Lisa's boyfriend. 
past seven days