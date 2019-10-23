Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Naksh blames Kartik for being the reason for Kairav's sadness

MUMBAI: The episode sees how Kartik feels guilty about his actions while Naira makes a surprising revelation. Later, Kairav gets emotional after misunderstanding the situation. Kartik gets excited when he learnt that Kairav shared the same birth date like his. Naira suggested they celebrate Kairav's and his birthday grandly while Kartik was elated. Naira tells Kartik that he could organize the party as he wants. She also tells Kartik that Kairav would be very happy to know that he would be able to celebrate his birthday with his father.

Meanwhile, Kairav locks himself in the cupboard, thinking that his parents were continuously fighting. While he was upset with Kartik for scolding his mother time and again, he was more disappointed because his definition of a happy family remained incomplete.

Just when Kartik tells Naira how happy he was feeling at the thought of the party, Naksh comes running towards them and informs them about Kairav's absence. He tells them that after the driver had dropped Kairav home, he was nowhere seen and that they need to look for him immediately. Here, Kairav was suffocated and had fallen unconscious inside the cupboard, however, his shoelace got stuck in the cupboard door which ensured Naira to locate him. Luckily, Naira saw the shoelace and when they opened the cupboard, they found Kairav in an unconscious state.

KaiRa calls the doctor and gets Kairav examined. The doctor informs everyone that Kairav was out of danger and that there was nothing to worry about. While Kartik thanked God for Kairav's recovery, Naksh blames Kartik for being the reason for Kairav's sadness. Kartik feels devastated by Naksh's accusations, but Naira pacifies the situation by telling Kartik that it is equally her fault as well. She tells Kartik to not pay attention to anyone's comments but concentrate on the planning of the birthday party. Elsewhere, Pallavi asks Vedika whether or not she was doing well, as she wasn't responding to her calls. Vedika was haunted by her ex-husband's come back and becomes immune to her questions.