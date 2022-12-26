Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai needs a fresh change in the plot to maintain the love and viewership from the audience; Here is why

MUMBAI: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is one of the longest running Indian television shows and the people still love it. The audience pours in immense love for the track and the chemistry of AbhiRa aka Abhimanyu and Akshara. The show is in for a lot of drama with the upcoming twists and turns.

According to the latest track, Akshara and Abhimanyu receive the heartbreaking news of Akshara’s miscarriage. Later, Abhimanyu tries to revive Neil but he tragically passes away. Everyone is left shattered.

The ambulance arrives at Birla house and everyone is left devastated after seeing Neil’s body. Aarohi is shattered and blames Akshara for Neil’s death.

Manjari also blames Akshara and Manish tells her that is she has lost his son, Akshara also has lost her children. Manjari holds Akshara responsible for taking away three lives. Akshara is left shocked.

Later, during Neil’s funeral, Manjari refuses Akshara to play tribute to Neil and asks her to leave Birla house.

During all this when Akshara was being blamed and asked to leave, Abhimanyu did not defend or say anything in her support.

The audience feels that this is a clear sign of Abhimanyu and Akshara drifting apart again. They also feel bad about Neil’s death as they got attached pt that character. They feel he was the biggest supporter and even cheerleader of Abhimanyu and Akshara.

We feel the track is degrading a lot and needs to think of something good and soon as it is losing viewership. The biggest and most important element that has kept the audience tied to the show is ABhiRa, if they separate once again, audience will not accept it.

The track got so complicated with Aarohi’s fake pregnancy first then her actually getting pregnant, Akshara’s complications but then she is also got pregnant, Neil’s death, Akshara and Abhimanyu drifting apart again. All this is adding up to take the track downhill. Everything felt so messed up.

We feel the couple Abhimanyu and Akshara need to stay together. Even if there are issues, people like to watch them fight it all together. They have already witnessed them being separated and do not wish to go through it again. The track is getting painful as Neil is not there anymore. Such strong supporting characters are highly loved and need to be kept a part of the plot.

The show definitely needs a fresh plot with better elements in order to keep the viewership and love that has been with the show for more than 13 years now.

