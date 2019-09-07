News

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Oh No! Vedika demands Kartik – Naira divorce as her Teej’s gift

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
07 Sep 2019 02:23 PM

MUMBAI: The ongoing track of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is high on drama as Kartik and Naira are living away from each other, and now only for their son Kairav’s happiness they are living together and this will bring the feeling of jealousy in  Vedhika.

The grand occasion of Teej  is on the head and Vedika's insecurity is getting more intense.

Vedika is now fed up of seeing Kartik and Naira's increasing closeness that she breaks down on seeing Kartik's name in Naira's hand.

A huge drama will come up on Teez when Vedika will confront Naira for grooving back her feelings for Kartik.

Vedika will vent out her frustration on Naira questioning her long lost until the past 5 years

Meanwhile, Vedika will also question the promise, Naira made to her.

Vedika will question Naira as if she forgot her promise that she will never come in between her and Kartik's married life.

Vedika will now take a stand asking Kartik to divorce Naira on Teez.

Let see how Kartik-Naira and Vedika's life will twist up.

Tags > Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Naira, Kartik, Vedika, Star Plus, spoiler, Spoiler Alert, written update, TellyChakkar,

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

Slideshow

Kareena and Geeta Ma recreate the iconic Bole...

Kareena and Geeta Ma recreate the iconic Bole Chudiya on DID
more slideshows Click Here
best-show-btm
best-show-btm best-show-btm

Hot Downloads

Manav Gohil
Manav Gohil
Aishwarya Sakhuja
Aishwarya Sakhuja
Aasma Siddiqui
Aasma Siddiqui
Rithvik Dhanjani
Rithvik Dhanjani
Manisha Koirala
Manisha Koirala
Zulfi Syed
Zulfi Syed
Akhlaque Khan
Akhlaque Khan
Manish Tulsiyani
Manish Tulsiyani
Karan Johar
Karan Johar
Deepali Kishore
Deepali Kishore

past seven days