Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Oh No! Vedika demands Kartik – Naira divorce as her Teej’s gift

MUMBAI: The ongoing track of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is high on drama as Kartik and Naira are living away from each other, and now only for their son Kairav’s happiness they are living together and this will bring the feeling of jealousy in Vedhika.

The grand occasion of Teej is on the head and Vedika's insecurity is getting more intense.

Vedika is now fed up of seeing Kartik and Naira's increasing closeness that she breaks down on seeing Kartik's name in Naira's hand.

A huge drama will come up on Teez when Vedika will confront Naira for grooving back her feelings for Kartik.

Vedika will vent out her frustration on Naira questioning her long lost until the past 5 years

Meanwhile, Vedika will also question the promise, Naira made to her.

Vedika will question Naira as if she forgot her promise that she will never come in between her and Kartik's married life.

Vedika will now take a stand asking Kartik to divorce Naira on Teez.

Let see how Kartik-Naira and Vedika's life will twist up.