Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: OMG! Fans trend Abhimanyu aka Harshad Chopda as SPIDERMANYU after AbhiRa's ULTA-PULTA Love Confession

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has become the longest-running show on TV right now. Abhimanyu and Akshara are winning hearts with their love.

The show initially introduced Hina Khan and Karan Mehra in the lead roles of Akshara and Naitik and soon the show took a leap introducing Shivangi Joshi and Mohsin Khan in pivotal roles. Now the show has once again introduced a time leap and now, Harshad Chopda and Pranali Rathod are introduced as Abhimanyu and Akshara on the show.

AbhiRa's love has turned into the most trending love stories of 2022, the most awaited love confession finally happened and fans couldn't keep calm. Well, they had the craziest moments for fans to witness with their ICONIC scene. In the live session with Fans, when the duo was asked about what is soo crazy about AbhiRa, Harshad revealed, 'From hanging upside down to ending up at Akshara's room amidst the wedding preps and then jumping down in style from her window; everything that Abhi does defines craziness'.

Well, after today's episode, fans trend Harshad as SPIDERMANYU, we are already loving their Ulta-Pulta love story. Check out the iconic scene:

Currently in the show, At the Goenka house, Aarohi comes back home and is ready as a bride. The family is very happy to see her all dressed up. But they soon realize that Akshara has been missing. When Kairav and the family members ask where is Akshu, Aarohi says she has gone to prepare for a big surprise. All of them believe her but then they see the broken mirror, despite Aarohi's explanation, Kairav finds something fishy, will he come to know the truth?

In the upcoming episode, Abhimanyu tells Akshara that it's a sign from Mahadev and they should get married. Meanwhile, Birlas reach the Goenka house without Abhimanyu. They tell them that Abhimanyu has gone missing. Aarohi comes there and tells them that even Akshara is missing. She gets angry that her sister has quashed her dreams and is marrying her would-be-husband.

