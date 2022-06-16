Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai : Oops! Find the odd man out in between the Goenka siblings

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another update from the telly world. Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has become the longest-running show on TV right now. Abhimanyu and Akshara are winning the hearts of the audience with their love. The roles are played by Harshad Chopra and Pranali Rathod respectively.

Mayank Arora who plays the character of Kairav, has shared an adorable picture of the Goenka siblings. Wherein, we can see Karishma Sawant aka Aarohi, Sharan Anandani aka Vansh and Pranali Rathod aka Akshara posing for a selfie. The actor captioned the pictures, ''A nice sibling picture after so long''. Take a look at this picture and let us know who is the odd man in this picture.

In the upcoming episode, we will see that Abhimanyu tells Akshara that all marriages are the same and that no one is really happy in a marriage. Akshara gets upset hearing this and asks him to correct his mistake then. They both leave separately. To know what happens next, keep watching Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai.

