Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai : Oops! Find the odd man out in between the Goenka siblings

Abhimanyu tells Akshara that all marriages are the same and that no one is really happy in a marriage.

 

Submitted by Shraddha Mestry on Thu, 06/16/2022 - 14:05
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another update from the telly world. Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has become the longest-running show on TV right now. Abhimanyu and Akshara are winning the hearts of the audience with their love. The roles are played by Harshad Chopra and Pranali Rathod respectively.    

Also read  'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai': Akshara's comment leaves Abhimanyu angry

Mayank Arora who plays the character of Kairav, has shared an adorable picture of the Goenka siblings. Wherein, we can see Karishma Sawant aka Aarohi, Sharan Anandani aka Vansh and Pranali Rathod aka Akshara posing for a selfie. The actor captioned the pictures, ''A nice sibling picture after so long''. Take a look at this picture and let us know who is the odd man in this picture. 

Check out the video   

Also read  Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Major drama! Abhimanyu and Akshara patch-up, Manjari doesn’t want to leave Harsh

In the upcoming episode, we will see that Abhimanyu tells Akshara that all marriages are the same and that no one is really happy in a marriage. Akshara gets upset hearing this and asks him to correct his mistake then. They both leave separately. To know what happens next, keep watching Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. 

For more updates, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Harshad Chopda Pranali Rathod Karishma Sawant Mayank Arora Sharan Anandani Ami Trivedi Ashish Nayyar Paras Priyadarshan Pragati Mehra Vinay Jain Neeraj Goswami Tellychakkar.
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Shraddha Mestry's picture

About Author

Submitted by Shraddha Mestry on Thu, 06/16/2022 - 14:05

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Super Sexy! Aamna Sharif looks smoking hot in these pictures
MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another fashion update from the telly world. Also read...
Anupamaa: Disheartening! The Shah family takes a firm decision post humiliation by Barkha
MUMBAI: Anupamaa never fails to entertain the viewers with its episodes. The upcoming track is set to unveil a lot of...
EXCLUSIVE! Barkha holds Anupamaa responsible for Anuj's decision of separation in StarPlus' Anupamaa
MUMBAI : Two years and Anupamaa hasn't left the top shelf of the TRP ratings, the performances are indeed breathtaking...
Kabhi Kabhi Ittefaq Se: Victory! Gungun enters Kulshreshtha house as Anubhav’s wife
MUMBAI: Star Plus' popular TV series Kabhi Kabhi Ittefaq Se is all set to see Anubhav and Gungun’s lives taking a big U...
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Whoa! Abhimanyu realizes the truth, apologizes to Akshara
MUMBAI: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has become the longest-running TV show. Abhimanyu and Akshara are winning hearts...
Exclusive! Aapke Aa Jane Se and Wagle Ki Duniya actor Ajay Dutt roped in for Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani
MUMBAI: TellyChakkar has always been upfront with regards to deliver some exclusive information coming from the world...
Recent Stories
Ajay Dutt1
Exclusive! Aapke Aa Jane Se and Wagle Ki Duniya actor Ajay Dutt roped in for Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani
Latest Video