Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Pranali Rathod is still MISSED on the sets of Rajan Shahi’s show and ‘THIS’ video is PROOF!

MUMBAI : Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is one of the most successful and long running shows on television.

The show has taken a fourth generation leap and soon a new star cast has been introduced.

(Also Read: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Spoiler: Armaan and Abhira get romantic during Holi, Ruhi has other plans

The third generation had Harshad Chopda and Pranali Rathod as lead roles and their pair was loved by the audience and they have a massive fan following. Pranali Rathod became a household name through this serial and her character “Akshara Goenka” is loved by the fans. The chemistry that Abhimanyu and Akshara became a craze on social media and they are seen as one of the iconic on screen pairs of television.

Pranali has also made appearances in major television shows. She has been a part of Jaat Na Poocho Prem Ki, Barrister Babu, and Kyun Utthe Dil Chhod Aaye. She made her web debut with Chutzpah, where she portrayed Richa. She has an enormous fan following and the people are crazy for her.

While the new cast has been shooting for the show and Samridhii Shukla, Garvita Sidhwani and Rohit Purohit are the current leads, it seems Pranali is being missed on the sets. Not only is she, but even child artist Shreyansh Kaurav missed on the sets.

Actress Saee Barve took to her social media handle to share a video of them being missed.

Take a look:

(Also Read: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Spoiler: Abhira's words shock Kaveri

Keep reading this space for more information from the world of television shows, Hindi movies and the OTT space.

