Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai producer Rajan Shahi INSTRUCTS his team to be cautious of CoronaVirus

MUMBAI: Many will vouch for the fact that despite having made some of the most successful shows on the tube today, producer Rajan Shahi is extremely humble. Every time he gets an award or appreciation for any of his shows, he thanks his team. He has always openly admitted that his shows are what they are because of the incredible people who work tirelessly for them.

The producer honcho is also very protective of his team which he fondly calls as his ‘family’. A little birdie from the sets of his shows like Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Yeh Rishtey Hai Pyaar Ke and

Anupamaa have whispered into our ears that the Mr.Shahi has asked his team to be extra cautious of the epidemic Coronavirus. He has apparently given a levy to any crew or cast member to rest at home if he/she doesn’t feel well. This would not only help the person to recover but will also ensure that other members of the team would not get affected with the virus as it is highly contagious.

In an industry that is constantly under the radar to meet the deadlines, a producer being humble, humanitarian and keeping the health of his staff at utmost priority is rare.

Way to go, Mr.Shahi.

