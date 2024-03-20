Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai promo: Roht Purohit and Garvita Sidhwani exude ROALTY as they gear up for some Holi romance

MUMBAI : Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is one of the most loved shows on television today. The show has been running for a decade now and witnesses the fourth generation of actors. While Shehzada Dhami, Samridhii Shukla and Pratiksha Honmukhe played the leading roles in the show, Shehzada and Pratiskha have been replaced with Rohit Purohit and Garvita Sidhwani.

The two actors seem to be promising and there seems to be a lot of buzz around them.

Rohit is well known for his stint in shows such as Porus, Adalat, Arjun and Udariyaann whereas Garvita was recently seen in Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si on Star Plus. The promo has recently released and the two look royal in their latest looks.

With the traditional Rajasthani folk music in the background and the characters designed to match nothing short of royalty, it seems that the two characters will be introduced amid the Holi track. The feel of the promo is rich and is grand, a perfect Rajan Shahi touch and feel.

Rohit and Garvita look perfect together and the casting of the show deserves a salute!

Take a look at the promo below:

How excited are you to watch Garvita and Rohit as the new leads alongside Samridhii? Isn’t the promo breath-taking?

What are your thoughts on the promo and the casting of Garvita and Rohit? Let us know in the comment section below!

