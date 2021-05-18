Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Ranveer decides to MARRY Sirat as soon as possible

MUMBAI: The upcoming episode of Star Plus’ popular serial Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai will showcase some interesting twists and turns.

As per the latest track of the show, while coming back to Sirat, both Kartik and Ranveer meet with a deadly accident.

But fortunately, the duo gets saved.

Kartik is concerned about Ranveer as he can’t let anything happen to Ranveer.

ALSO READ: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Kairav's dance Masti and an emotional farewell for Sirat

Seeing all this, Ranveer decides to marry Sirat as quickly as possible as he can’t let another day to separate them again.

While Sirat and Kartik are having mixed emotions, Ranveer’s eagerness will bring a drastic turn in the storyline.

It would be interesting to know what happens next on the show.

Produced by Rajan Shahi, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is a popular television soap opera that airs on Star Plus and streams on Hotstar. Presently, it features Shivangi Joshi and Mohsin Khan in the lead roles. The duo’s onscreen chemistry is immensely popular among the fans, and the same is one of the reasons behind the show’s popularity.

Stay tuned to this space for more updates.

CREDIT: SERIALGOSSIP

ALSO READ: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Ranveer gets into an UGLY FIGHT with Kartik