'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai': Ranveer gets into an argument with Kartik

MUMBAI: Kartik in Rajan Shahi's "Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai" might be going through a hard time, but he is still very supportive of Sirat and her dream of becoming a boxer. Be it getting new gloves and shoes for her or helping her in practicing, he is doing it all.

In the upcoming episode the audience will see that Sirat's coach had some urgent work and had to leave. Kartik suggested that a male boxer would be more helpful for Sirat to train. She even starts training with one, but Ranveer gets very angry on seeing this.

He jumps in the ring and starts to hit the male boxer. He was unstoppable even after Kartik and Sirat tried their best. But once he did, he told them that he did not think it was a great idea to get a male boxer to train Sirat. Kartik, Sirat and Ranveer get into a huge argument over this.

Will Ranveer ask Sirat to stop taking Kartik's help? Will Sirat realise about Ranveer's anger issue? To know what happens next keep watching "Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai".

"Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai" is produced under Shahi's banner Director's Kut Productions and airs on Star Plus. It features Shivangi Joshi, Mohsin Khan, Swati Chitnis, Sachin Tyagi, Niyati Joshi, Harsha Kandeparkar, Ali Hassan, Shilpa Raizada, Niyati Joshi, Hrishikesh Pandey, Ashita Dhawan, Priyamvada Kant and Karan Kundrra.