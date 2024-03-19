Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Rohit Purohit REVEALS first look of new Armaan and Ruhi

MUMBAI: Unexpectedly, yesterday night, some reports confirmed Shehzada Dhami and Pratiksha Honmkhe's dismissal from Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. Among the best TV programs in the nation is Rajan Shahi's shows. In the well-known television show, Shehzada portrayed the lead characters, Armaan Poddar, and Pratiksha, Ruhi/Roohi Poddar. It appears that the makers also found Ruhi and Armaan's replacements in a matter of hours. The cast now includes Garvita Sadhwani and Rohit Purohit.

A few hours earlier, Rohit Purohit posted a photo of himself with Garvita Sadhwani, the new Ruhi, on social media. She previously portrayed Mrunal Sood in the show Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si, starring Sayali Salunkhe and Mohit Malik in the lead. The initial impression of the new Armaan and Ruhi is quite romantic, in contrast to the current Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai track. The photo that Rohit Purohit posted shows Armaan gazing lovingly at Ruhi. He's dousing her in rose petals. Rohit simply typed the name of the show and included a red heart emoticon in the caption.

Shehzada Dhami and Pratiksha Honmukhe, the two actors, were reportedly kicked off the show due to their lack of professionalism. As per the sources ever since they started filming in Mahabaleshwar, Shehzada, who played Armaan, began to throw tantrums. And Ruhi, also known as Pratiksha, did the same. The main character of Abhira in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Samridhii Shukla, confirmed Shehzada and Pratiksha's dismissal last night. The recent update has left fans extremely shocked. Pratiksha and Shehzada have not yet released a statement.

The two actors reportedly got the order to depart in front of everyone. Actress Shruti Ulfat, who plays Vidya Poddar, stated that it will serve as an example to all actors who disregard and neglect the work and take things for granted.

Credit- bollywoodlife