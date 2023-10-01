Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’s Aarohi aka Karishma Sawant is almost unrecognizable in her latest picture, fans are loving it

She has a huge fan following on social media and keeps her online family engaged with interesting posts every now and then.
Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Tue, 01/10/2023 - 09:40
MUMBAI :The longest-running Indian television soap opera, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, is a romantic drama that launched in 2009 and is still winning hearts. It previously starred Hina Khan, Karan Mehra, Shivangi Joshi, and Mohsin Khan and is produced by Rajan Shahi under the banner Director's Kut Productions. It has Pranali Rathod and Harshad Chopda as the third generation currently.

Since it premiered, the show has been performing incredibly well. It is one of the top five shows and continues to receive very good ratings. Karishma Sawant portrays the character of Aarohi and is loved as the grey-shade character. She has a huge fan following on social media and keeps her online family engaged with interesting posts every now and then.

Karishma has now shared a stunning picture of herself in a high slit floral dress and she is almost unrecognizable in it. Fans are in awe of her beauty. Check out the picture;

Isn’t she a beauty?

What do you think of the picture?

Tell us in the comments below.

In the current track of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Aarohi’s husband Neil has passed away and she gave birth to his daughter who is being raised by her with the help of Abhimanyu. Akshara has moved on and is living with Abhinav with her son Abhir.

For more news and updates from the world of television and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar

 

