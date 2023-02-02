Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’s this actress is seen dancing at her friend’s birthday party as a kid, guess who

MUMBAI :The longest-running Indian television soap opera, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, is a romantic drama that launched in 2009 and is still winning hearts. It previously starred Hina Khan, Karan Mehra, Shivangi Joshi, and Mohsin Khan and is produced by Rajan Shahi under the banner Director's Kut Productions. It has Pranali Rathod and Harshad Chopda as the third generation currently.

Since it premiered, the show has been performing incredibly well. It is one of the top five shows and continues to receive very good ratings. Karishma Sawant portrays the character of Aarohi and is loved as the gray-shade character. She has a huge fan following on social media and keeps her online family engaged with interesting posts every now and then.

Karishma has now shared a small video clipping where she is seen as a child with her friend Siddhi Thakkar and it looks like it is the latter’s birthday party. The duo are seen dancing and having a good time. Karishma looks cute in a black top and denim wear.

In the current track of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Aarohi’s husband Neil has passed away and she gave birth to his daughter who is being raised by her with the help of Abhimanyu. Akshara has moved on and is living with Abhinav with her son Abhir.

