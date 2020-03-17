Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’s Mohena Kumari Singh celebrates five-month anniversary

MUMBAI: Mohena Kumari Singh has made a name for herself by working in several TV shows. She is known for her performance in the popular soap, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai.

On the personal front, the actress tied the knot with Suyesh Rawat in October 2019. They had a grand wedding and pictures and videos from their ceremony had been dream-like. Now, the adorable couple celebrated five months of their marriage. It seems to celebrate the same they took a road trip to Dehradun, her hometown.

Mohena took to social media and shared pictures from her road trip. In the pictures, Mohena can be seen in a happy mood as she enjoys the trip with her hubby. The two were not alone; a furry friend also accompanied them.

Check out their pictures here:

For the uninitiated, Mohena Kumari Singh was last seen in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. She played the role of Keerti Goenka in the serial. Post her marriage, she has been away from showbiz.