Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’s Mohsin Khan and others celebrate Simran Khanna’s birthday in an adorable way

MUMBAI: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is one of the most popular television shows. The long-running show has been entertaining the audience with its intriguing narrative.

Apart from the tale, the viewers love how the actors share a beautiful bond off screen. The team makes sure to celebrate various occasions together. Speaking about the same, they recently celebrated Simran Khanna’s special occasion. Simran, seen as Gayatri Goenka in the show, celebrated her birthday with her co-stars. On Thursday, she was in for a surprise by the cast and crew of the show. Mohsin Khan, Shivangi Joshi, Kairav aka Tanmay Shah, her onscreen husband Samarth, Sachin Tyagi and other crew surprised her. They gifted the birthday girl two chocolate cakes. She cut the cake with Kairav and Vansh.

Check out the pictures here: