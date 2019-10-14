Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’s Mohsin Khan, Shivangi Joshi, Rajan Shahi pose for a selfie; give us ‘teamwork goals’

MUMBAI: It is said that ‘Unity is strength’ and one can clearly say that the reason behind the success of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is certainly the team’s unity. It is one of the most popular and longest running television soaps. Rajan Shahi’s show currently features Mohsin Khan and Shivangi Joshi in lead roles. It recently completed 3000 episodes and the credit of course goes to the entire team. Fans not just love the show but also how the team members bond off screen.

The serial has been achieving a lot of milestones. The show managed to bag a number of awards at a recently held awards show. From Mohsin bagging the Best Actor award to Shivangi winning the Best Actress award and finally, Rajan Shahi receiving the special award for the show completing 3000 episodes. The team certainly has many reasons to celebrate but what we ideally loved the most is the selfie of the trio which has also left the fans happy. Donning a beautiful grey gown with embroidery on it, Shivangi looked beautiful as she flaunted her award, while Mohsin looked dapper in a patterned jacket and an all-black outfit. Rajan too matched up the style. The teamwork is quite apparent. Mohsin's father shared the selfie on Instagram leaving fans excited.

Take a look below: