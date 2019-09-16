Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’s Rajan Shahi THANKS Karan Mehra aka Naitik

MUMBAI: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is one of the most popular and longest running television series. The show has been keeping the viewers hooked to the TV screens with its intriguing narrative. Produced by Rajan Shahi, the show has completed 3000 episodes and the team celebrated to mark the achievement.

Rajan Shahi was all praises for all, especially for leads Shivangi Joshi and Mohsin Khan as they have been shouldering the show with ideally. However, some fans of the series were upset as Hina Khan (Akshara) and Karan Mehra (Naitik), who previously played the lead roles, were not credited.

And now, Rajan Shahi took to his Instagram handle to thank Karan Meha and his family. He shared a picture of the family and wrote," THANKS KARAN FOR BEING THE FIRST WHO WISHED ME AND YRRKH TEAM FOR 3000# THANKS AND GRATITUDE AND MY GOOD WISHES AND BLESSINGS ALWAYS KARAN NISHA AND KAVISH #A LOT TO SAY EXPRESS WHEN WE ALL MEET SOON #BLESSINGS."

Take a look below: