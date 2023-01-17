Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’s Ruhi aka Hera Mishra is Fed-up of Social Media trends, check out her outburst

MUMBAI: Tellychakkar loves to keep our viewers up to speed with the happenings around their favorite TV shows and celebrities who have managed to rule over their hearts. Now, we are here with another little tidbit from Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. The show stars Pranali Rathod and Harshad Chopda in the roles of Akshara and Abhimanyu. Karishma Sawant essays the role of Aarohi. The show recently took a leap of 6 years and Abhimanyu and Akshara are living their separate lives.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has been long since running an engaging run amongst the masses and the audience loves to know what happens on the show. The show is currently following the third generation.

Now, we came across a bts post close to the show.

Hera essays the character of Ruhi and she is Aarohi’s daughter who calls Abhimanyu her Poppy and is very attached to him.

In this hilarious video, we can see her with her on-screen mother Aarohi aka Karishma Sawant and they recreated a video where Hera has an outburst over recent social media trends!

Check out!

Meanwhile in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, we know that the track has shifted six years forward and Abhimanyu and Akshara are living their separate lives away from each other. While Abhimanyu is rasing Ruhi, who is Neil’s daughter, Akshara is raising her and Abhimanyu’s son- Abhir, who thinks of Abhinav as his father.

We see Abhinav and Abhimanyu bond over their love for their respective children. Further, by mistake, Abhimanyu leaves his muffler in Abhinav's car and meets Abhir. Later, he lands up at Akshara's doorstep amid Abhinav and her anniversary celebrations. As Abhinav gets injured in a work accident, Abhimanyu offers to step in.

