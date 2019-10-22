Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’s Shivangi Joshi’s latest HAPPY photo will make you SMILE

MUMBAI: She is one of the most popular actresses in TV world. She has enthralled the audience with her acting chops and style statements. She is currently winning hearts by playing the female lead role in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. Well, we are talking about Shivangi Joshi.

The actress also enjoys a massive fan following on social media. She often likes to keep her fans updated with whatever is happening in her life. Today, the actress posted a ravishing picture of herself. She was all smiles and posed happily for the cameras. For the shoot, she sported green and white attire. The actress captioned the same as, "Smile, life is beautiful."

Check out the photo right here.

On the work front, Shivangi made her television debut in the year 2013 with Zee TV's Khelti Hai Zindagi Aankh Micholi. She has been part of other shows like Pyaar Tune Kya Kiya, Yeh Hai Aashiqui, and Begusarai. She is currently playing the role of Naira in the popular show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai which airs on Star Plus.