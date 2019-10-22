News

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’s Shivangi Joshi’s latest HAPPY photo will make you SMILE

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
22 Oct 2019 07:35 PM

MUMBAI: She is one of the most popular actresses in TV world. She has enthralled the audience with her acting chops and style statements. She is currently winning hearts by playing the female lead role in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. Well, we are talking about Shivangi Joshi. 

The actress also enjoys a massive fan following on social media. She often likes to keep her fans updated with whatever is happening in her life. Today, the actress posted a ravishing picture of herself. She was all smiles and posed happily for the cameras. For the shoot, she sported green and white attire. The actress captioned the same as, "Smile, life is beautiful."

Check out the photo right here.

On the work front, Shivangi made her television debut in the year 2013 with Zee TV's Khelti Hai Zindagi Aankh Micholi. She has been part of other shows like Pyaar Tune Kya Kiya, Yeh Hai Aashiqui, and Begusarai. She is currently playing the role of Naira in the popular show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai which airs on Star Plus.

Tags > Shivangi Joshi, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Star Plus, social, Instagram, Zee TV's Khelti Hai Zindagi Aankh Micholi, Kya Kiya, Yeh Hai Aashiqui, Begusarai TV News, TellyChakkar,

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

best-show-btm
best-show-btm best-show-btm

Hot Downloads

Manish Naggdev
Gunjan Utreja
Gunjan Utreja
Sushant Divgikar
Sushant Divgikar
Abhinav Shukla
Abhinav Shukla
Ronit Roy
Ronit Roy
Adaa Khan
Adaa Khan
Manisha Koirala
Manisha Koirala
Aniruddh Dave
Aniruddh Dave
Vinny Arora
Vinny Arora
Divyanka Tripathi
Divyanka Tripathi

past seven days