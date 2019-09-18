Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’s Shivangi Joshi’s parents are proud of her

MUMBAI: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is one of the most popular and longest running television series. The show has been keeping the viewers hooked to the TV screens with its intriguing narrative. Produced by Rajan Shahi, the show has completed 3000 episodes. Currently, it features Shivangi Joshi and Mohsin Khan in the lead roles.



Shivangi is doing a wonderful job and there is hardly anyone who does not rave about this talented actress and well, joining them are her parents, Yashoda Joshi and SP Joshi. The two are extremely proud of their daughter's achievements.



In an interview with Pinkvilla, Shivangi's mother opened up on how proud she feels of her daughter. She said, "I am not saying this because she is my daughter, but Shivangi works really hard. Even when she is unwell and I tell her to take an off, she doesn't. There is no one who can raise even a finger at her." On the other hand, her father, who was a little shy, emphasised how now in Dehradun, they are known as 'Naira's parents' and that makes his heart swell with pride.