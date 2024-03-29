Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Samridhii Shukla’s BOLD and SMOKIN’ HOT pictures are sure to make you drool!

MUMBAI: Samridhii Shukla starrer Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is all over social media today. The show is getting all the love. The fourth generation story was not accepted in the beginning but now the story has been loved. A lesser known fact is that the actress also dubs for actresses in movies, OTT and especially for comic shows/ movies.

She has dubbed for projects like Chhota Bheem Aur Krishna, Little Singham, Mighty Little Bheem: I Love Taj Mahal, Baahubali: The Lost Legends etc. Just recently she also revealed that she had dubbed Alia Bhatt’s voice for Brahmastra's OTT version.

Not only that, the actress took to social media and revealed that she has dubbed for Tripti Dimri’s voice in Animal’s OTT version which is streaming on Netflix. She shared a post of a friend who shared the poster of Animal and said “Our girl has the voice for Bhabhi 2” in English on Netflix!

Well, there is no doubt that Samridhii Shukla is a great actress and she is winning the hearts of the audience as Abhira but she has many other talents and one of them is voice dubbing.

Today with the character of Abhira she has become a household name and is having a good fan following and the fans slowly like the pair of Samridhii and Shehzada.

We know that Samrdhii has immense deft of talent and today she has taken to her social media handle to share a series of some hot pictures!

Take a look:

Doesn’t Samridhii look smokin’ hot?

