Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Sandeep Rajora says, ‘Hope Shezhada Dhami and Pratiksha Honmukhe move positively in their careers with a lesson learnt’ - EXCLUSIVE

TellyChakkar got in touch with Sandeep who plays an integral role in the show and in an exclusive conversation; he opened up on his association with producer Rajan Shahi and his views on the duo being terminated.
Submitted by ShachiTapiawala on Wed, 03/27/2024 - 17:58
MUMBAI : Sandeep Rajora is a well-known actor in the television industry and he is best known for his roles in serials like Kareena Kareena, Kabhi Kabhie Ittefaq Sey, Kkusum, etc. He currently plays the role of Madhav Poddar, in the show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai.

The daily soap recently saw a huge development as the show entered the fourth generation introducing Shehzada Dhami, Pratiksha Honmukhe and Samridhii Shukla in the leading roles but Rohit Purohit and Garvita Sidhwani were roped in to step into the shoes of Shehzada and Pratiksha. Shehzada and Pratiksha were terminated on grounds of unprofessional behaviour.  

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: 'Madhav's ruffled equation with his wife and sweet bond with Abhira is his X-factor', says Sandeep Rajora - EXCLUSIVE

TellyChakkar got in touch with Sandeep who plays an integral role in the show and in an exclusive conversation; he opened up on his association with producer Rajan Shahi and his views on the duo being terminated.

He said, “It’s unfortunate what happened. I pray and hope that Shezhada and Pratiksha get over this set back and move positively in their careers with a lesson learnt. There were issues which built overtime for Rajan ji to take such a big step. On DKP sets there is so much warmth and respect that it feels good to be working with them.”

Talking about Rohit and Garvita, Sandeep said, “Both of them are very accomplished. I’m sure soon they will fill the shoes of their characters very beautifully.”

