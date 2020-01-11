Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: A scared Vedika cancels her honeymoon plan

MUMBAI: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is one of the longest running Indian television soap opera. The story of Naira and Kartik has been entertaining audience. The show currently stars Shivangi Joshi and Mohsin Khan in lead roles.

The ongoing track is unfolding a lot of twists and turns. Here’s an update for all those who missed the latest episode. Naira and Kartik hug each other and they wish that things get fine. Dadi tells the doctor to do Vedika’s sonography test but Vedika refuses for the same. Dadi tells her not to be scared and asks Kartik to meet the doctor. Dadi informs the doctor about Vedika having only one kidney which the latter confirms.

Naira and Dadi both think that something is wrong while Vedika understands that Pallavi has spoken to the doctor already. Naira talks to Dadi about telling the truth to Kartik as he will surely believe them. Dadi stops Naira thinking that Vedika might trap Kartik. She tells her to gather strong evidence against Vedika. Pallavi informs Vedika about hearing Dadi’s conversation with Naira of forcing her for the test because of which she bribed the doctor. Vedika thanks Pallavi and the latter tells her that it must be Naira who is behind all of this. She also tells Vedika that they might have become suspicious of her. Naira and Vedika have a conversation in which Naira tells her that forced relations never work. She further states that Vedika will never be able to get Kartik’s love. She challenges her to separate her from Kartik.

She also tells her that Goenkas are tolerating her because of the favor done by her and that they will throw her out of the house when they will get to know the truth. Vedika gets scared and cancels the plan of her honeymoon. Naira asks Naksh to find Umesh so that they can find more evidence against Vedika. Vedika tries to get into the family. Naira is not happy thinking about the condition of Kartik and she tells him that she is going to reveal a big truth soon. It will be interesting to know what happens next on the show.

Are you excited about the upcoming episodes?