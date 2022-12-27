Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: On-screen foes become off-screen best friends

MUMBAI :Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is one of the top shows and is getting more interesting with every passing day. In the latest episode, we saw that Akshara has suffered the miscarriage of her twins and on the other hand, Neil was so badly beaten up by the goons that he is no more. Everyone is left shattered and Akshara is being blamed for everything. Aarohi hold Akshara responsible for Neil’s death.

While it is all high tension drama on-screen, off-screen it looks all smiles and laughter.

On-screen, Akshara and Aarohi are step sisters and are complete foes but off-screen, Pranali Rathod and Karishma Sawant are really good friends. They share a great rapport and even hang out together often.

Pranali Rathod took to Instagram and shared a glimpse from their recent meet and looks like the two had a gala time together. We can see adorable glimpses of the two together.

ALSO READ: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai needs a fresh change in the plot to maintain the love and viewership from the audience; Here is why

Check it out here:

br>There might be problems between the on-screen sisters Akshara and Aarohi but off-screen they share a close bond.

The show is doing really well and the track is highly loved by the audience. The chemistry of AbhiRa, that is Abhimanyu and Akshara, is immensely loved by the viewers and they love watching the two together. There have been a lot of ups and downs in the journey of AbhiRa but the fans have always rooted for them to be together and got excited when they saw each other after a year. They believed and encouraged the two to unite again.

Pranali and Harshad share a great rapport off-screen as well. They are really good friends and have a gala time together on the set.

ALSO READ: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai faces backlash as the netizens trend “Boycott YRKKH” online; Check out the reactions

For more news and updates from the world of television and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.