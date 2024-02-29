Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Shehzada Dhami and Samridhii Shukla talk about their bond with Anita Raaj

MUMBAI : Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is one of the most loved shows on Star Plus. The show stars Shehzada Dhami and Samridhii Shukla in the leading roles as Armaan and Abhira. The serial also stars Anita Raaj in a pivotal role.

It was only recently that we reported that it was Anita Raaj’s birthday. Today, there was a cake cutting ceremony organized for the actress and the entire cast came together for a celebration. During the cake cutting celebration, Anita mentioned how the younger lot is extremely talented and not only does she guide but she gets to learn from them too.

Shehzada also mentioned that Anita is extremely talented and that this is his second show with Anita so he shares a good bond with her. Shehzada went on to share how Anita is not only like his mother but even resembles his mother and that whenever he shares screen space with her, there is an excellent give and take of expressions. Samridhii also mentioned that this is his second show with Anita Raaj. She mentioned an instance where there was a sequence to be shot and Anita shot for it barefoot in intense heat.

Samridhii said that she thought to herself how humble and down to earth she is.

