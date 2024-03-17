Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Shivam Khajuria opens up on Armaan- Abhira’s storyline and the show’s success secret; Says ‘The show is still…’

MUMBAI : For fifteen years, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has been broadcasting. The show has a significant fan base and has consistently received incredible TRP figures. The show has featured four distinct generations, each with its own fan base. Hina Khan as Akshara, Naitik portrayed by Karan Mehra opened the show.

Also read: Exclusive! I had a lot of offers which included shows that launched and went off-air too: Shivam Khajuria on Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

After that, it switched to Mohsin Khan as Kartik and Shivangi Joshi as Naira. Pranali Rathod as Akshara, and Harshad Chopda as Abhimanyu comprised the third generation. They have all gained popularity, and viewers still enjoy the older Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai episodes.

The audience is currently being impressed by the show's fourth generation. The primary leads are played by Shehzada Dhami and Samridhii Shukla. Abhira and Armaan's tale just barely got underway. Fans did not at first adopt the story with ease, but now they are completely accepting it.

The cute and complicated love story of Abhira and Armaan has come with a lot of interesting twists and turns. Apart from them, the new cast also stars Shivam Khajuria and Pratiksha Honmukhe as the second lead. Shivam plays Rohit and Pratiksha is seen as Ruhi.

Recently, Shivam took a hiatus, and we witnessed Rohit's persona in the show disappear while everyone thought he had passed away. Shivam recently stated he will be making his return in an interview with the well-known news portal. He also discussed the reasons this show's four seasons have been successful and why the fourth-generation plot took some time to connect with the public.

Speaking to the popular news portal, Shivam said, "Abhira and Armaan's story is obviously successful now. When the story started, the World Cup was going on so obviously things would get affected. But Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has had a positive intent every time. The intent of the people has been positive and that works. In life, the kind of human being you are and your intentions do affect your success. Because of the positive intent, it has always worked for the show, be it any season of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. The show is still improving even now and when Rohit comes, it will get more numbers on TRP charts."

Also read: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Netizens are in love with Dadisa and Abhira’s bond in the latest track!

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT, and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credit- Bollywoodlife

