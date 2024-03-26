Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Shivam Khajuria talks about his COMEBACK to the show; shares ‘Rohit will be seen in a different…’ - EXCLUSIVE

Shivam plays Rohit in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and he spoke about his comeback to the show among other things. Take a look…
Submitted by ShachiTapiawala on Tue, 03/26/2024 - 17:57
Shivam Khajuria

MUMBAI : The longest-running TV show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is currently airing its fourth-generation plot, and reviews are overwhelmingly positive. The TRPs have been very respectable. The two leads in the new cast of the show are Shehzada Dhami and Samridhii Shukla.

Pratiksha Honmukhe, Shivam Khajuria, Vineet Raina, Sandeep Rajora, Vitreet Rawat, Sandeep Kumaar, Gaurav Sharma, Shruti Ulfat, Sharon Varma, Preeti Amin, Preeti Puri Choudhary, Sidharth Vasudev, Sachin Tyagi, Niyati Joshi, Sikandar Kharbanda, and Manthan Setia are among the other actors in the show. 

While the show has been doing well, there has been shocking news lately where Pratiksha and Shehzada have been terminated. Shivam Khajuria who plays Rohit in the show was recently asked to comment on the same.

In an exclusive conversation with TellyChakkar, Shivam mentioned, “Well, it is a production decision and of course there is nothing bigger than the show. If the show isn’t there we all would not have the opportunity to present our talent. It is through the medium of these shows that we are seen and every actor should respect that. “

Shedding light on his return to Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Shivam shared, “Well Rohit will make a comeback very soon and this time, he will be seen in a new light where there will be many more shades to his personality.”

Well said Shivam!

How excited are you to watch Shivam in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai? Let us know in the comment section below! 

Keep reading this space for more information.
 

 

 

 

 

