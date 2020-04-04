News

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Shivangi Joshi to join us live today, join the live at 4 pm to know her Up Close and Personal

Television Shivangi Joshi will be joining us live at 4pm today, if you have any questions please do ask in the comment section below

By Ektaa Kumaran
04 Apr 2020 11:54 AM

MUMBAI: Shivangi Joshi is one the most popular television actress, and she rose to fame with her performance as Naira in Star Plus’ Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, and she has a massive fan following.  The actress had won a lot of awards also for her performance.

Now we have some good news coming your way, that is our very own Shivangi Joshi will be joining us on Instagram live, and this is your chance to interact with the actress, and if you have any questions please write in the comment section below,  and we will pick a few and Shivangi will answer those questions.

The actress will be talking about how she is spending her time during this lockdown period, will be giving her fans tips to how to utilize your time during quarantine and will be revealing details about what’s going to happen next on the show, about her rapport with Moshin Khan and the entire cast and crew of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, her likes and dislikes etc.

So, this is your chance to get up close and personal with your favourite Shivangi, so due tune into Instagram live on Tellychakkar at 4pm today.

See you guys!!

