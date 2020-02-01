Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Shivangi Joshi is not leaving the show

MUMBAI: Shivangi Joshi is one of the most popular television actresses. She has captivated the viewers with her acting chops and style statements. She is currently winning hearts by playing the female lead role in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai.

The actress, who is seen playing Naira in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, is quite active on social media. She recently did an 'Ask Me Anything' with her fans on Instagram, and during the same clarified that she is not quitting her show, YRKKH, contrary to the rumours.

Further, the pretty lady even confirmed that she is going to be in Cannes when a fan congratulated her for her debut appearance at the prestigious film festival. During her Q&A, Shivangi shared that Aditi Bhatia, who was seen in Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, is her best friend. Speaking more about her show, Shivangi said that her favourite people from the cast are Lata Saberwal and Vishal Singh (who had played the roles of Akshara's parents on the show). She further informed that she is in touch with Mohena Singh (who was seen as Keerti) and plans to meet her in Dehradun soon.

The actress, who was previously seen in Begusarai and Yeh Hai Aashiqui, thanked all her fans for the love they shower on KaiRa.

Credits: TOI