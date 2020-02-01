News

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Shivangi Joshi is not leaving the show

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
01 Feb 2020 02:59 PM

MUMBAI: Shivangi Joshi is one of the most popular television actresses. She has captivated the viewers with her acting chops and style statements. She is currently winning hearts by playing the female lead role in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. 

The actress, who is seen playing Naira in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, is quite active on social media. She recently did an 'Ask Me Anything' with her fans on Instagram, and during the same clarified that she is not quitting her show, YRKKH, contrary to the rumours. 

Further, the pretty lady even confirmed that she is going to be in Cannes when a fan congratulated her for her debut appearance at the prestigious film festival. During her Q&A, Shivangi shared that Aditi Bhatia, who was seen in Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, is her best friend. Speaking more about her show, Shivangi said that her favourite people from the cast are Lata Saberwal and Vishal Singh (who had played the roles of Akshara's parents on the show). She further informed that she is in touch with Mohena Singh (who was seen as Keerti) and plans to meet her in Dehradun soon. 

The actress, who was previously seen in Begusarai and Yeh Hai Aashiqui, thanked all her fans for the love they shower on KaiRa. 

Take a look below. 

Shivangi 1

Shivangi 2

Credits: TOI 

Tags > Shivangi Joshi, Star Plus, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Naira, Instagram, Aditi Bhatia, Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, Lata Saberwal, Vishal Singh, TellyChakkar,

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

 
 
 

Slideshow

Premiere of the film GUL MAKAI

more slideshows Click Here

poll

Who carries the artwork outfit better?

Hina Khan, Sriti Jha
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here

poll

Who carries the headscarf better?

Who carries the headscarf better?
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here

past seven days