Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Sikandar Kharbanda opens up on Pratiksha Honmukhe and Shehzada Dhami’s TERMINATION; says ‘Rajan Shahi had to take a stern decision...’ – EXCLUSIVE

MUMBAI: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is one of the most loved shows on television.

The show features Samridhii Shukla, Rohit Purohit and Garvita Sidhwani in the leading roles in the fourth generation. Rohit and Garvita have recently come on-board as replacements to Shehzada Dhami and Pratiksha Honmukhe. (Also Read: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Sikandar Kharbanda opens up on the transition he went through from playing negative to positive roles - EXCLUSIVE)

Sikandar Kharbanda, who happens to be an integral part of the show was asked his view on Shehzada and Pratiksha’s termination. In an exclusive conversation with TellyChakkar, Sikandar shared, “What happened was very unfortunate. It was not easy for the makers too and there was disappointment from both ends. But it has to be understood that there is no one above the set and the unit. New comers need to learn alot.

This was Pratiksha’s first show and she had a brilliant opportunity. Shehzada and Pratiksha both were doing a brilliant job and they had a good response from the audience. The TRP was also good. IPL was around the corner and a show going through any change is like a risk factor. But yet Rajan Shahi had to take such a stern decision so I am sure it must be a serious reason.”

It was only recently that Pratiksha mentioned that Ruhi was not just a character but an emotion to her. She recalled her first day of shoot when it was the first time she had faced the camera and understood the power of an artist. Pratiksha also shared that through the journey she met some good and some people who did not understand what it means to be human. She bid adieu by stating that she will forever be grateful for getting the opportunity as she learnt alot of things professionally and personally. (Also Read: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Sikandar Kharbanda says, “Hats off to Rajan Shahi for helping me break through stereotyped negative roles”)

Keep reading this space for more information.