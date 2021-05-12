'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai': Sirat comes to help Kairav with a school project

MUMBAI: Rajan Shahi's "Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai" took an unexpected turn when Sirat's ex-boyfriend Ranveer entered the show. So just when everything was going well in Kartik's life, it once again turned into a big chaos.

Recently we saw that Sirat left the resort to live in a hostel because of Kairav. She realised that staying away from him might help him forget about her or distant himself from her. But then she remembered Kairav had a school project coming up which included tree plantation. She comes back to the resort to help him with it, and Kartik, Kairav and Sirat, all three of them plant a tree together.

The Goenkas also become a part of this nice initiative, and they share a fun, happy time together.

Well earlier, when Sirat was leaving for her morning jog, she caught the watchman sleeping on his chair. She takes a bucket of water and splashes it on his face only to realise that it was Ranveer. Ranveer was quite shocked to see Sirat doing this, but with Sirat he can always expect the unexpected.

Will Sirat really leave Kartik and Kairav? Will she marry Ranveer? To know what happens next keep watching "Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai".

"Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai" is produced under Shahi's banner Director's Kut Productions and airs on Star Plus. It features Shivangi Joshi, Mohsin Khan, Swati Chitnis, Sachin Tyagi, Niyati Joshi, Harsha Kandeparkar, Ali Hassan, Shilpa Raizada, Niyati Joshi, Hrishikesh Pandey, Ashita Dhawan, Priyamvada Kant and Karan Kundrra.