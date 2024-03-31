Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai star Niyati Joshi aka Swarna talks about aging on-screen, read on

Samridhii Shukla starrer Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is in the news since a long time. The show is one of the best TV shows and has a massive fan following. We recently saw Shehzada Dhami and Pratiksha Honmukhe getting terminated from the show for their unprofessional behaviour.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sun, 03/31/2024 - 10:30
Niyati

MUMBAI: Samridhii Shukla starrer Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is in the news since a long time. The show is one of the best TV shows and has a massive fan following. We recently saw Shehzada Dhami and Pratiksha Honmukhe getting terminated from the show for their unprofessional behaviour. 

Also read - Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Spoiler: Dev and Charu finally confess their love for each other

Rohit Purohit and Garvita Sadhwani replaced them as Armaan and Ruhi/Roohi in the show. The entry of them as Armaan and Ruhi has impressed the audience. People have loved the new actors and the show is trending on social media. 

The show also stars Niyati Joshi, Saee Barve, Sachin Tyagi, Anita Raj, Rishabh Jaiswal, Shruti Rawat, Sandeep Kumaar, Vineet Raina, Sandeep Rajora, Gaurav Sharma, Shruti Ulfat, Sharon Varma, Preeti Puri Choudhary, Sidharth Vasudev, Sikandar Kharbanda, and Manthan Setia.

Niyati Joshi, Saee Barve and Sachin Tyagi have been in the show since a long time. Niyati and Sachin have been in the show since the second generation. Niyati Joshi plays the role of Swarna Goenka in the show. She is Ruhi and Abhira's great grand mother.

However, Niyati is quite young and yet she is portraying an aged character so well. Many have noticed she looks young day by day in the show and people also trolled the makers for having a young great grand mother. Speaking to Telly Chakkar Niyati Joshi has opened up about playing an aged character and her growth.

She shared she has seen tremendous growth as an artist. She said she is playing an aged role and it is fine till she is getting to perform characters which have substance. She added that DKP (Directors Kut Productions) really know how to take care of their actors and the way their characters would look on-screen.

Also read - Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Spoiler: Ruhi starts feeling lonely

She also spoke about the one thing she was very particular about while playing an aged role. She said she did not want to grey her hair. She explained that grandparents that we see in today’s generation are also so modern and look younger than their age.

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credits - Bollywood Life 

 

Rajan Shahi AbhiRa Shehzada Dhami Armaan Samridhii Shukla pratiksha honmukhe Ruhi Star Plus Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Anita Raj Vidya Poddar Shruti Ulfat Shivam Khajuria Rohit Poddar Rishabh Jaiswal Goenka family TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sun, 03/31/2024 - 10:30

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Farah Khan used to puke every time Shah Rukh Khan removed is shirt during the shoot of Om Shanti Om, here's why
MUMBAI: Choreographer turned filmmaker Farah Khan recently opened up on conceiving her triplets through IVF. Farah...
Kundali Bhagya Spoiler: Preeta recalls her lost memory to expose Nidhi
MUMBAI: Zee TV’s show Kundali Bhagya is produced by Balaji Telefilms. It stars Dheeraj Dhoopar and Shraddha Arya and is...
Here are some of the controversial statements made by Prakash Raj, take a look
MUMBAI: Prakash Raj is one of the finest actors in Indian cinema and he has proved his versatility in every film. But...
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin Spoiler: Anvi and Savi join hands against Mukul
MUMBAI: Popular drama series Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is constantly high on drama. The storyline is filled with...
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai star Niyati Joshi aka Swarna talks about aging on-screen, read on
MUMBAI: Samridhii Shukla starrer Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is in the news since a long time. The show is one of the...
Pandya Store Spoiler: Natasha and Dhawal to get married, Cheeku upset
MUMBAI: The popular family drama show Pandya Store debuted on Star Plus on January 25, 2021. Disney+ Hotstar offers...
Recent Stories
Farah
Farah Khan used to puke every time Shah Rukh Khan removed is shirt during the shoot of Om Shanti Om, here's why
Latest Videos
Related Stories
Ankita
Ankita Lokhande starred in Swatantrya Veer Savarkar without charging a fee, producer reveals
Swati
Chaahenge Tumhe Itnaa fame Swati Sharma shares her fitness regimen; Says ‘Regular workouts play a crucial role in keeping me strong and energized’
Paras Kalnawat
Paras Kalnawat REVEALS the reason behind his hate for the Holi Celebration; Says ‘Woh rangon ka tyohar zindagi meri berang kar gaya!’
Jad
Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 14: Exclusive! Jad Hadid to participate in the show?
Elvish
Elvish Yadav yet again falls in trouble as a complaint has been filed for using rare species of snakes
Ankita
Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain to be seen in a music video; actress shares the first look