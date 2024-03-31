Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai star Niyati Joshi aka Swarna talks about aging on-screen, read on

MUMBAI: Samridhii Shukla starrer Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is in the news since a long time. The show is one of the best TV shows and has a massive fan following. We recently saw Shehzada Dhami and Pratiksha Honmukhe getting terminated from the show for their unprofessional behaviour.

Rohit Purohit and Garvita Sadhwani replaced them as Armaan and Ruhi/Roohi in the show. The entry of them as Armaan and Ruhi has impressed the audience. People have loved the new actors and the show is trending on social media.

The show also stars Niyati Joshi, Saee Barve, Sachin Tyagi, Anita Raj, Rishabh Jaiswal, Shruti Rawat, Sandeep Kumaar, Vineet Raina, Sandeep Rajora, Gaurav Sharma, Shruti Ulfat, Sharon Varma, Preeti Puri Choudhary, Sidharth Vasudev, Sikandar Kharbanda, and Manthan Setia.

Niyati Joshi, Saee Barve and Sachin Tyagi have been in the show since a long time. Niyati and Sachin have been in the show since the second generation. Niyati Joshi plays the role of Swarna Goenka in the show. She is Ruhi and Abhira's great grand mother.

However, Niyati is quite young and yet she is portraying an aged character so well. Many have noticed she looks young day by day in the show and people also trolled the makers for having a young great grand mother. Speaking to Telly Chakkar Niyati Joshi has opened up about playing an aged character and her growth.

She shared she has seen tremendous growth as an artist. She said she is playing an aged role and it is fine till she is getting to perform characters which have substance. She added that DKP (Directors Kut Productions) really know how to take care of their actors and the way their characters would look on-screen.

She also spoke about the one thing she was very particular about while playing an aged role. She said she did not want to grey her hair. She explained that grandparents that we see in today’s generation are also so modern and look younger than their age.

