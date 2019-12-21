Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Suhasini confronts Vedika

MUMBAI: The episode sees how Suhasini stops Vedika from beginning with the henna making. She tells everyone that her guruji called her and said that Naira should make her own henna. She asks Naira to perform the veneration and begin with making the paste. Kartik sits with Naira to help her. Suhasini takes Vedika aside and talks to her. She hands her phone back but advises her that some things and relationships belong to certain people and others should not interfere in it. She tells Vedika that she understands it's difficult for her to watch this wedding but if she tries to sabotage it then nobody would be happy. Later, everyone leaves for breakfast and they leave Kartik and Naira alone. Kartik asks Naira why is she upset. She tells him that she's feeling a little worried about Vedika. Kartik makes her understand that it's a difficult time for her and even Suhasini is worried. He assures her that once everything gets done Suhasini will go back to behaving normally with Vedika.



They begin to make the henna paste again and flirt with each other. Kartik holds Naira's hands as she makes the paste. They sneak kisses on each other's cheeks. Soon, they begin the henna ceremony. Kaveei welcomes Samarth and Gayu. Everyone waits for Naira to arrive all decked up. As Naira arrives, everyone sees how beautiful she looked. She slowly climbs down the stairs but Vedika notices that the rug is uneven where Naira is about to step. Naira trips because of the rug and comes slipping down the stairs. She tries to hold the side bars but doesn't stop. Before she hit her head on the end of the side bars pillar, Kartik saves her. Kartik tells everyone that Naira cannot get hurt until he's besides her. Everyone applauds their love but naira begins to cry. She shows everyone her blistered hands. Divyani tells her that they have mixed clove, oil and other things in the henna which might make her hands inflamed.



Naira sits down and sobs. She tells Kartik that she wanted to apply henna on her hands and write his and Kairav's name. To console her, Kairav and Kartik decide to put henna on their hands. Naira feels happy and they all hug each other. Vedika sees them and envies their relationship. She thinks to herself that they're only entertaining her because they still have to get a divorce. Once that happens, nobody would be bothered about her. While everyone was busy consoling Naira, Vedika walks over to the table where the henna is kept and pushes it. She acts like she slipped and fell, which is why the table fell too. Everyone rushes to get her up. She apologises to everyone and asks them to continue the ceremony. Suhasini looks at Vedika suspiciously. Naira gets worried for Vedika as she might be feeling very guilty. Suhasini confronts Vedika and asks her what is she trying to do. She tells Vedika that nobody can separate Naira and Kartik as it is impossible to do so and is also not right. Vedika stands quietly and listens to her.